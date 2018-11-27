BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage drug development company focused on helping patients in the high unmet need of bladder cancer, today announced the company is changing its name to Rainier Therapeutics, Inc.

The new name, which will be implemented immediately, comes as the company prepares for late-stage, pivotal studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, vofatamab, which the company plans to initiate in 2019. Vofatamab (B-701) is an antibody specifically targeted against the FGFR3 receptor being developed for the treatment of patients in both early and late-stage bladder cancer.

"Our new logo incorporates the awe-inspiring image of a mountain and is designed to be symbolic for how we are striving to help our patients and caregivers, just as mountaineers strive to reach a summit. It also illustrates the challenging journey our patients face with this disease," commented Scott Myers, Chairman and CEO of Rainier Therapeutics. "We look forward to supporting late-stage clinical development efforts for vofatamab and are assembling an experienced, fully integrated team to provide support in multiple facets of operations."

About Rainier Therapeutics

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a targeted biologic for the potential treatment of metastatic and early stage bladder cancer, an area of high unmet need. The company's antibody, vofatamab (B-701) is focused specifically on the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), a known driver of bladder and other cancers. Vofatamab is the most advanced targeted biologic specific for FGFR3 known in clinical development.

Rainier Therapeutics has ongoing Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical studies of vofatamab in metastatic bladder cancer the Fierce 21 and Fierce 22 studies. In addition, Rainier Therapeutics plans to study vofatamab in early stage bladder cancer the Fierce 23 trial.

The Fierce 21 trial is evaluating vofatamab alone and in combination with docetaxel versus docetaxel alone to determine safety and efficacy in the treatment of FGFR3 mutant/fusion patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer who have relapsed after, or are refractory to, at least one prior line of chemotherapy. For more on this trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT0240542).

The Fierce 22 trial is evaluating vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, to determine safety, tolerability and efficacy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, who have progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and who have not received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For more on this trial, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03123055).

The Fierce 23 trial will evaluate vofatamab monotherapy in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This trial is planned to start in 2019.

Rainier Therapeutics' website is: www.rainierrx.com.

