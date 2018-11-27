Edilson Camara Appointed as Egon Zehnder Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH and LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Will Work with Chairwoman Jill Ader to DriveGlobal Growth

Egon Zehnder, the world's leadership advisory firm, today announced that Edilson Camara has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Edilson will work with Chairwoman Jill Ader to accelerate the firm's ambition to be the world's premier leadership advisory for Boards, CEOs and executive leaders across its suite of leadership services.

"I am very much looking forward to working closely with Ed as our new CEO. We bring complementary skills and styles deeply rooted in a shared view of the future and our unique firm values. He is already a very accomplished leader in the firm and advises clients at the Board and C-suite level internationally," said Jill Ader.

Edilson Camara is Brazilian and began his career in Egon Zehnder'sSao Paulo office 20 years ago working with industrial clients. In 2001, he moved to Rio de Janeiro to open Egon Zehnder's first office there, ultimately becoming leader of the Brazilian practice while growing the business into the most profitable globally. He was appointed to the Firm's Executive Committee in 2009, where he has driven firm-wide topics in Technology, People, and Performance, and is a member of the Finance Committee. In 2013, Ed moved to Canada to lead the practice across three offices, doubling the firm's size across Canada and tripling its profits. He is now based in Toronto.

"I feel humbled and honored to serve our firm as CEO, working together with Jill to continue shaping the distinctiveness of Egon Zehnder. Our firm is truly unique in its ability to respond to client needs in light of the convergence observed in various aspects of leadership advisory and executive search. For almost six decades, Egon Zehnder has been a disruptor, innovating the way we advise clients. This will continue, as we further bring to the market the unmatched strength of our equal, truly global partnership," said Mr Camara

The process to appoint the CEO was run by the Chairwoman and a Nominations Committee. It was an inclusive process that included input from the entire partnership.

Edilson Camara will be the sixth person to serve as CEO in Egon Zehnder's 55-year history and formally assumes his role immediately.

