Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN CEO Keith M. Berman Is Interviewed By Prestigious Wall Street Reporter Who Describe Company And Products As 'Game Changer'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a 16-year-old, diabetes-focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ('Sunshine') diabetes test strip, the internationally launched GenSure! ('Feather') diabetes test strip, and the patient clinical trial concluded GenChoice! ('Ladybug'), the new PetSure! test strip and the proprietary PetUltimate system (meter and strip) for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, and the panacea GenPrecis! ('Dragonfly') diabetes testing system, now ready for clinical trials.

DECN proudly announces that the CEO Keith Berman has completed a media interview with the prestigious Wall Street Reporter, a New York based media organization first established in 1843. The interview is available for all to listen and learn on the Wall Street Reporter Web Site. The link to the Web Site audio is:

http://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2018/11/decision-diagnostics-otc-decn-game-changer-products-for-25-billion-diabetes-monitoring-market/

Keith M. Berman, CEO of DECN commented, 'I am delighted that Wall Street Reporter pursued my recent interview and allowed me to speak and answer questions without interruption or time limits. The interview lasts just shy of 45 minutes and covers a wide range of DECN topics that will be of interest to most everyone who follows our company. There is a large segment of the interview dedicated to providing information about the vast potential of DECN for those who are new to DECN.'

Mr. Berman concluded, 'Wall Street Reporter was well prepared to host the interview and handled it with utmost professionalism. Topics covered in detail were DECN's products, which offer competitive advantages including greater accuracy, and cost saving of about 50%, the new product pipeline, including a 'game changer' product launch in 2019, new products FDA filings update, an update on the JNJ litigation, and more.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP.

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology and diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

Wall Street Reporter's global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of November 26, 2018 regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

