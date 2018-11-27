Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Selected as a Pandora Podcast Launch Partner

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Liberated Syndication, (OTCQB: LSYN) a worldwide leader in podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, is proud to be announced as a launch partner supporting the new Podcasts On Pandora. Libsyn worked with Pandora (NYSE: P) to make over 400 podcasts available at launch.

Pandora brings to podcasting the largest audio listening platform in the U.S. with over 70 million active users each month. At launch, Pandora will introduce to their users hundreds of popular podcasts across a wide variety of genres including News, Sports, Comedy, Music, Business, Technology, Entertainment, True Crime, Health and Science, offering engaging audio experiences for a variety of diverse interests.

"We are very excited for the incremental growth that Pandora will bring to Podcasting and are thrilled to work directly with Pandora to make so many quality podcasts available at launch, and to bring the rest of our participating shows in 2019," said Rob Walch, V.P. of Podcaster Relations. "We believe Pandora will introduce podcasts to a large audience base who may never have thought of listening to podcasts previously. The opportunity for Pandora users to now discover great podcast content directly from the app that they already use on a regular basis will make it easier for podcast content creators to expand their audience and grow their brand."

"Pandora is the world's most powerful music discovery platform unleashing the infinite power of music and audio content by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it," said Aimée Lapic, Chief Marketing Officer for Pandora. "Pandora is excited to begin to offer podcast content to our listeners and working with Libsyn, the largest podcast hosting network, as a launch partner allowed us to begin the offering with a wide selection of content."

Currently, the Libsyn network reaches about 90 million monthly unique audience members. Libsyn created a custom destination for Pandora which allows podcasters to control the timing and number of episodes they release to the Pandora audience. Using Libsyn's powerful audience analytics platform, podcasters will be able to gauge the size and unique geographic location of audiences consuming their content.

About Liberated Syndication

Libsyn is one of the world's leading podcast hosting networks and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2017 Libsyn delivered over 7.2 Billion downloads. We host over 4.2 Million media files for more than 50,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world-class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

Pair Networks, founded in 1996, is one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting company providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services. Pair offers a suite of Internet services from shared hosting to virtual private servers to customized solutions with world-class 24x7 on-site customer support. Based in Pittsburgh, Pair serves businesses, bloggers, artists, podcasters, musicians, educational institutions and non-profit organizations around the world. Visit us on the web at www.pair.com.

