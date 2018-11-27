Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (FSE: 0K9) (OTCQB: FSDDF) has appointed Rupert Haynes as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Haynes is a highly accomplished healthcare executive with nearly three decades of global pharmaceutical experience having most recently held the position of Head of Global Marketing at GW Pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "FSD Pharma" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

In his new role with FSD Pharma, Mr. Haynes will continue to work out of the United Kingdom, which will support FSD Pharma's strategy of expanding its global footprint. As head of Global Marketing at GW Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Haynes oversaw the strategic development of the firm's cannabinoid portfolio including numerous cannabinoid pipeline products across dozens of therapeutic areas, but primarily neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychological conditions.

Mr. Haynes was also involved in the strategic planning & development of Epidiolex, an FDA-approved cannabidiol, for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome. Before GW, Mr. Haynes held numerous commercial roles, including senior leadership positions, at both large pharma and bespoke biotech firms which include Sobi, UCB Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Ltd, UK, and Pharmacia & Upjohn Ltd, UK.

Rupert Haynes, CEO, stated: "This is an exciting time to be joining FSD. The company is advancing at a rapid pace having recently announced a pilot study for SCN-001 in irritable bowel syndrome through its collaboration with SciCann and intention to acquire Therapix Biosciences where there are active clinical trials evaluating cannabinoid combination therapies. I look forward to continuing this fast-paced pharmaceutical development which could lead to multiple significant new development programs in a very short timeframe."

In October 2018, FSD announced its intention to acquire Therapix Biosciences to develop novel cannabinoid combination therapies in pain, migraine, and other central nervous system disorders. It is currently conducting two ongoing Phase 2 studies in Tourette syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea with a planned Phase 2 initiation in chronic back pain. FSD partner SciCann Therapeutics, a company developing novel cannabinoid products for a range of diseases, recently announced initiation of a pilot study evaluating SciCann's proprietary "Steady Stomach" cannabidiol combination product for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome patients.

Dr. Raza Bokhari, Interim CEO and Co-Chairman of the Board, stated: "Mr. Haynes has an impressive track record in pipeline and product development which is directly relevant to FSD's vision of becoming a global cannabinoid based pharmaceutical leader. He blends world class specialty pharmaceutical experience with a fast-paced biotech mindset that will help accelerate FSD's growth and global expansion strategy by assembling a top tier management team and pursuing targeted mergers & acquisitions. On behalf of the Board, I welcome him to the company."

Anthony Durkacz, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, added: "We look forward to having Mr. Haynes at the helm of FSD as the company expands into the pharmaceutical industry. The Board believes that Mr. Haynes' track record of product and pipeline development leadership on both a regional and international level, will support the transition of FSD into a global leader in the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical space."

Zeeshan Saeed, President and Co-Founder, commented: "Mr. Haynes' appointment as Chief Executive Officer builds on the incredible momentum at FSD Pharma this past year. We believe Mr. Haynes brings the vision and know-how to create long-term value for investors and new, effective treatments for conditions where there remains a need for therapeutic alternatives."

FSD Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and is now operating under the recently enacted Cannabis Act. Its facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3.9 million square feet. The former Kraft plant is located in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour's drive from Toronto.

FV Pharma management's mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. The company's phase one growth plan involves the development of 25,000 square feet of indoor grow space and an additional 220,000 square feet, which pending approval by Health Canada, is expected to be operational in the first quarter 2019.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.fsdpharma.com, or contact Zeeshan Saeed, President and Founder at 416-854-8884 or email zeeshan@fsdpharma.com. For investor relations email IR@fsdpharma.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com