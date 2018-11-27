sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,11 Euro		-0,001
-0,90 %
WKN: A2H7JC ISIN: CA9152971052 Ticker-Symbol: U06 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,103
0,128
15:57
0,11
0,12
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC0,11-0,90 %