Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured") is pleased to announce that one of the largest herb growers in the Midwest U.S., Mariposa Farms, has made the switch away from petroleum-based PET packaging to good natured plant-based materials.





Leading U.S. Herb Producer Transitions to good natured Plant-based Packaging

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/41263_3b031b2ea4b5b904_001full.jpg

With a presence across 15 states supplying retailers such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper as well as international food service distributor Sysco, Mariposa Farms has taken the initiative to extend its commitment to better quality products all the way through to their packaging. From ensuring there are no BPAs, phthalates or phytoestrogens to innovative designs that amplify freshness and visibility, good natured is helping Mariposa Farms meet the exacting standards of some of the largest retailers for more sustainable packaging. Mariposa Farms joins a growing list of businesses across North America who are making the switch away from petroleum-based packaging to the renewable alternative offered by good natured.

"It is the responsibility of businesses like ours who use vast amounts of packaging to ensure we are responsibly managing our impact on the planet and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels," stated Dave Conkling, co-owner of Mariposa Farms. "Switching our packaging over to good natured plant-based alternative was much easier than originally anticipated, and it is greatly satisfying to know that the thousands of containers we use each year do not contain any chemicals of concern."

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured added: "We're very excited to work with companies, like Mariposa Farms, who are proactively making the change to sustainable packaging that is better for the planet and better for our own health. I also would like to thank the LINDAR team for facilitating Mariposa's transition to good natured plant-based packaging."

Whether it be city or state legislation forcing the change, or proactive decision making by community-minded businesses, good natured continues to see increasing demand for plant-based packaging across all grocery segments from bakery to fresh produce and herbs.

With over 20 designs ranging from microgreens to vented tomato containers, good natured has one of the largest collections of sustainable produce containers in North America made from 99% plant-based materials and no chemicals of concern.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

About Mariposa Farms

Mariposa Farms out of Grinnell Iowa, is a Midwest leader in the herb industry and supplies a variety of retailers such as: Walmart, Price Chopper, Lucky's Market and Hy-Vee as well as international food distributor, Sysco.

Mariposa Farms fresh herbs are locally grown with tender loving care in a clean, healthy, greenhouse environment. Mariposa Farms herbs are hand-picked daily to ensure their products are as fresh as possible and of the highest quality.

For more information: mariposafarms.com

About LINDAR Corporation

LINDAR has grown to become a leader in plastic thermoforming of paint products, food packaging and industrial OEM industries.

Our dedication to creating precisely designed, highly efficient thermoformed products is proven. LINDAR is AIB and ISO 9001:2015 certified, and their extensive internal quality program ensures their customer will receive a quality product - each and every time.

We serve customers around the world, offering a diverse range of thermoforming services designed to not only meet the needs of our customers, but truly form inspiration.

For more information: lindarcorp.com

