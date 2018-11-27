Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - Hunter Oil Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQX: HOILF) (the "Company" or "Hunter") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryant Pike as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Pike is a CPA with over 15 years of financial experience. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Wow Unlimited Media, Inc. (formerly Rainmaker Entertainment) from 2008 through 2017. He began his career as a chartered professional accountant specializing in the financial services and media and entertainment industries with Ernst & Young.

About Hunter Oil Corp.

Hunter Oil is an oil and gas exploration company that plans to seek to locate, evaluate and where advisable negotiate to acquire interests in oil and gas properties. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to identify suitable oil and gas prospects, or that the Company will be able to negotiate acceptable terms for any prospects that it identifies. The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") may transfer the Company to the NEX, a separate board of the TSXV, if the Company fails to meet the ongoing minimum listing requirements of the TSXV.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Hromyk

Chairman

+1 (604) 689-3355

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Specifically, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the timing of Distribution and the Company's future plans. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company. In respect of the forward-looking statements and information set out in this new release, the Company has provided such in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the ability of the Company to identify and secure the services of an interim CFO. The Exchange may also transfer the Company to the NEX. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company. In addition, while the Company plans to locate, evaluate and where advisable negotiate to acquire interests in additional oil and gas properties, there are no guarantees that the Company will be able to identify suitable oil and gas prospects, or that the Company will be able to negotiate acceptable terms for any prospects that it identifies.

The Company cautions readers that this list of factors is not exhaustive and that should certain risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying estimates or assumptions prove incorrect, actual events, performance and results may vary significantly from those expected. There can be no assurance that the actual results, performance, events or activities anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, visit our website at www.hunteroil.com