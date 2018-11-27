NUGL launches marketing campaigns for all its applications and magazines

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) -NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, is pleased to announce a full-scale marketing launch into the cannabis industry from all NUGL platforms and publications.

"We have listened to our community and made the proper changes to the software. We have tested all marketing campaigns and we are now ready to aggressively scale these efforts. It is time to get the word out there and allow us to connect businesses and consumers in a highly efficient manner," stated Ryan Bartlette, Chief Marketing Officer at NUGL.

NUGL has created a broad network of social media influencers, combined traffic and users from the acquisition of two publications and is in the process of launching NUGL Magazine, a new culture-based publication in the cannabis space. The coordinated launch of NUGL Magazine and collective assets is expected to increase online, monetizable visitors by the millions and generate a viral push.

NUGL has also ramped attention through various media companies such as Money TV, a leading investment network where NUGL was featured last week. NUGL has been asked to participate in a follow-up show updating the network on location from a dispensary in Los Angeles called "Da Spot" at Circle of Life Dispensary operated by Chonsie Bullock.

"We are excited about NUGL and integrating the software into our business. NUGL offers unique tools to network and grow sales. Nothing like this has ever been done in the cannabis space," stated Bullock.

NUGL intends to penetrate the market in a significant way, bypassing the conventional ways of the cannabis industry markets. With three growing, influential publications and software with proprietary and unparalleled networking features, NUGL is positioning itself for rapid expansion in 2019.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

Website: http://www.nugl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuglapp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuglapp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuglapp/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuglapp/

Newsletter: https://nugl.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=219fe8bb6995a19827c9f36cb&id=dc46712578

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Investor Relations & Financial Media

info@integrityir.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityIR.com