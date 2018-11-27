Emma Mattress Rises and Shines as it Posts Positive €5m Black Friday Performance

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online bed-in-a-box brand, Emma Mattress, sold one mattress every 30 seconds over Black Friday, as it turns over€5m over the Black Friday weekend.

Emma Mattress, the leading European premium bed-in-a-box brand, turns in record European sales over Black Friday, posting order volumes of over €5 million over the Black Friday weekend*.

Selling one mattress every 30 seconds online over Black Friday, the Black Friday event has buoyed Emma Mattress as it prepares for its largest grossing months of the year - from peak trading through to Boxing Day and the January sales, the traditional critical sales period for furniture retailers.

British co-founder of Emma Mattress, Benjamin Quiroga-Rivera, said: "Our results are indicative not just of the evolution of Black Friday, which is moving away from the traditional focus on electrical and technology goods to driving customer purchasing across the retail spectrum, but also of our sustainable business model which focuses on product quality and marketing efficiency."

"Naturally, consumers now expect to pick up great deals over Black Friday and other discounting events, but we've been mindful to provide great deals, whilst ensuring we achieve consistent, sustainable and profitable growth. We are under no illusion that success in the bed-in-a-box market relies on investing responsibility in R&D and, of course, our marketing efforts. We know that consumers want the convenience of online purchase and quick delivery, backed up by a firm guarantee; but this only works if the product quality is up to scratch. We are proud therefore to be named the best-tested mattress in six European countries," he added.

Emma Mattress are proud of their positive results in Europe, having sold 300k mattresses via its European online channels for the year to date to 27thNovember 2018 on a profitable basis. Emma Mattress has also continued extending its offer from online into physical retail stores, with strategic partnerships with European leading retailers, including DFS, Carpetright, BeterBed, El Corte Ingles, Grand Litier and La Halle au Sommeil, who will stock the Emma mattress in stores in their respective countries and online.

Notes to editors

* Sales figures taken from 23rd November to 26thNovember 2018

** Sales figures taken from the start of Emma GmbH - November 2018 during which 300,000 mattresses were sold across Europe

About Emma Mattress:

Emma Mattress, which launched in the UK in 2017, is Europe's leading premium brand in the bed-in-a-box segment. The Emma Mattress has been developed following hundreds and thousands of pounds of investment in research and development (R&D) by the company's Sleep Institute, with a product roadmap based on customer feedback.

The Emma Mattress brings together the science to deliver a good night's sleep, thanks to its unique blend of technologies and materials specially crafted to suit all sleepers. Offering fast fulfillment, customers can order online and receive the mattress, delivered direct to their doors, in just one to three days - complete with a 100 day money-back guarantee. A range of matching accessories including pillows, mattress protectors and bed bases are also available.

Emma Mattress was launched in 2015 as a subsidiary of Bettzeit GmbH and has been named Europe's Fastest Growing Start-up at the European Tech5 Awards. Its founder, Max Laarman has been included in Forbes' 30 under 30 list of Europe's most talented young entrepreneurs in retail and ecommerce. The owner-managed Bettzeit is one of the fastest growing providers of mattresses and sleep systems in Europe employing 180 staff across 28 countries. Other brands under the Bettzeit umbrella include Dunlopillo and the online shop Dormando.