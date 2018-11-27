XsunX Announces $1.1M Contract for Its Cannabis X Solar + Storage Installation

Cannabis Cali Corp agreed to purchase the X Solar + Storage package to lower its energy consumption for its 1,900,000 Sq. Ft. cannabis growing facility

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / XsunX, Inc. (XSNX), a leading commercial solar and energy storage technologies provider, announced today that it has finalized a $1.1M contract with Cannabis Cali Corp. for its solar + energy storage solutions for use in a 1,900,000 Sq. Ft. cannabis grow facility.

Indoor grow operations for cannabis are energy-intensive and California utility rates, among the highest in the nation, can add significantly to operational costs for growers. With indoor grow operations utilizing extensive lighting and environmental controls, the use of solar PV paired with energy storage is ideally suited to meet the load requirements for these operations.

The pairing of x solar and energy storage will more than double energy savings and reduce energy costs for Cannabis Cali Corp indoor grow operations.

"We believe that we can help Cannabis Cali Corp indoor grow operations to generate superior returns through maximizing solar and utility resources with our x solar + energy storage managed solutions," Said Mr. Djokovich.

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), and energy storage technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

About Cannabis Cali Corp.:

Cannabis Cali Corp. oversees 1,900,000 Sq. Ft. facility in California. We in the business of distributing and growing cannabis. Currently we distribute cannabis to Canada and all states that have legalized recreational weed.

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact: Tom Djokovich, President and CEO - 888-797-4527 or email: info@xsunx.com

SOURCE: XsunX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529104/XsunX-Announces-11M-Contract-for-Its-Cannabis-X-Solar-Storage-Installation