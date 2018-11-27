StreamNet, Inc. files for IPO to list on Nasdaq

New Streaming Company to offer Hundreds of Live TV Cable Channels to Subscribers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / StreamNet, Inc. on Monday filed for an Initial Public Offering, seeking to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol SNTV. http://www.streamnet.tv/

The Securities Exchange Commission granted Qualification to StreamNet, Inc. REG A+. StreamNetTV is currently working towards completing its offering of 3.6 Million shares at $ 5.00 per share. The total capital raise is $19,800,000.

Says CEO Darryl Payne, "this is a monumental day in our company's history. I look forward to the many exciting challenges ahead, as our team pushes forward in our quest to trade on Nasdaq. The goal is to offer Live cable TV streaming services worldwide, including underserved territories. We intend to be the only streaming company to offer live broadcasts TV in real time, along with Video on Demand, 100 video music channels, live concerts by superstar recording artists, gaming, reality shows, movies, sports, e-sports, original programming, and additional entertainment options. I plan to present alternative niche content not offered by Netflix and Amazon Prime".

"I personally hand selected various Managing Directors from regions around the globe to head our operations. Prince Nnamdi Adigwu is Managing Director of StreamNetTV in Africa, including all content acquisitions." Says Prince Nnamdi, "I feel Africa will become one of the biggest growing markets for us. The Middle East, Asia, & Europe are in our path to offer subscribers content they would normally not have access to. Each country will have content tailored for their market and demographics".

StreamNetTV is looking to become like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. We intend to offer more live TV channels than our competitors at a more affordable price. The company plans to run tests of live channels in December. Our complete roll out launch of hundreds of channels will commence in early 2019.

Custom StreamNetTV Apps will be available on many devices. Access to Pay Per View Live Concert Events by current singers and performers will be the first of its kind.

Introductory monthly Streaming Packages may start out at $ 9.99 to $ 19.99 per subscriber. Premium Packages will be sold at higher prices. National TV advertising, celebrity endorsements, and social media promotion campaigns should bring awareness to our brand. All subscriptions come with a 7 DAY FREE TRIAL. We hope to secure millions of monthly subscribers over time.

About StreamNetTv

Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, 4K, 8K, Virtual Reality, & 3D. Revenue sharing deals have been offered to TV Networks. cable channels, film companies, and movie studios. Consumers will be available to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

What is Regulation A+?

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

