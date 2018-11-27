The German energy storage provider has begun assembling batteries at the former Holden site at Elizabeth in Adelaide's north. The company has already hired 50 full-time employees.From pv magazine Australia. German storage specialist sonnen has taken its battery technology to the factory floor at its manufacturing site in Adelaide, South Australia. After confirming it was setting up a production facility at the former Holden car manufacturing site in September, the company announced its plan to set up shop in November, which has now come to fruition. sonnen aims to produce 10,000 batteries a year ...

