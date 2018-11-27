Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (formerly Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.) (the "Corporation"), a developer and marketer of patented non-intrusive sensing systems, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sensor Technologies Inc. ("Sensor"), has received a service orders from one of its current clients, one of North America's largest pipeline companies. The service orders received are for the client's various assets in Canada. The Corporation will provide the client with the monitoring of its various assets along with engineering field services and data analysis. The value of this order is $141,949.5.

"This is an example of the Corporation's history of being able to provide custom solutions to its clients," commented Jay Vieira, President and CEO of the Corporation. "This order is the 1st of four service contracts the Corporation will be signing with the client in the next 45 to 60 days."

About the Corporation

Sensor Technologies Corp develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira, President, CEO

email: jay@fox-tek.com

