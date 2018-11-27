Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) -Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) ("Plymouth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Angelos Kostopoulos to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Kostopoulos is a partner with the Nakou & Associates law firm, a commercial law specialized, boutique law firm based in Athens, Greece and with offices in Washington, DC. He holds a BA degree from Arizona State University, a MA degree from Indiana University, and a M.Sc. degree from the Hellenic Army Supreme War College, and is a candidate for a Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree at Cumbria University, United Kingdom

Mr. Kostopoulos has served as General Manager for Enron Wind Systems and General Electric Wind, manufacturers of wind turbines. He has also served as COO for UPC Renewables, for SE Europe.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Ioannis Tsitos as a director of the Company. Dana Wheeler, President and CEO of the Company, said "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ioannis for his contributions to the Plymouth Board of Directors for the past four years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

www.plyrotech.com

Plymouth Rock (USA)

Plymouth Rock USA is focused on developing technologies related to remotely detecting assault firearms and suicide bombs concealed on the person or a carry bag. Plymouth Rock USA focuses on detection methods without the need for a checkpoint or the compliance of the suspect who is being screened. Plymouth Rock USA's planned technologies encompass the very latest radar technologies for quickly detecting, locating and identifying the presence of threats.

Plymouth Rock USA's core technologies include: (1) Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings and places, such as airports, shopping malls, schools and sports venues ("Wi-Ti"); (2) A Millimetre Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone ("MIRIAD") Thermographic Inspection novel Antenna; and (3) compact microwave radar system shoe scanner.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dana Wheeler

President and CEO

Investor Information:

Tasso Baras

+1-778-477-6990

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.