

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been accused of breaching his plea agreement with the Justice Department by lying to investigators.



Special counsel Robert Mueller's office revealed the allegations in court filing on Monday, claiming Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the FBI and the special counsel's office on a variety of subject matters.



Prosecutors with Mueller's office did not specify what they believe Manafort lied about but indicated they would file a detailed report about the nature of his crimes and lies in advance of sentencing.



Manafort's lawyers disputed the special counsel office's claims but said there is no reason to delay sentencing given the conflict in the parties' positions.



'After signing the plea agreement, Manafort met with the government on numerous occasions and answered the government's questions,' his lawyers said in court documents. 'Manafort has provided information to the government in an effort to live up to his cooperation obligations.'



They added, 'He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government's characterization or that he has breached the agreement.'



In September, Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election as part of a plea deal.



The plea deal was described as a 'cooperation agreement,' with other charges against Manafort to be dropped following his 'successful cooperation' with Mueller's probe.



Manafort had been facing seven charges in Washington, including money laundering, tax fraud, and making false statements to the Department of Justice.



The lobbyist, who ran Trump's presidential campaign for several months, was previously convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud in Virginia.



In an apparent response to the latest news, Trump continued to attack Mueller in posts on Twitter, once again deriding the investigation as a 'witch hunt' and calling the special counsel a 'conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.'



'The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite,' Trump tweeted. 'He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other.'



'Heroes will come of this, and it won't be Mueller and his terrible Gang of Angry Democrats,' he added. 'Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they've got nothing but ruined lives.'



