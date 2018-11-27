

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oscar award-winning veteran film director Bernardo Bertolucci died of cancer after a short illness in Rome. He was 77.



While the Italian director won two Oscars for 'The Last Emperor', his 'Last Tango in Paris' won critical acclaim for his bold visual style and its explicit sexual content.



The film was about a US hotelier who begins a sexually charged relationship with a beautiful young Frenchwoman.



The 1972 erotic drama, starring Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider in lead roles, was banned in several countries.



Bertolucci won Oscars for Best Director and Best Screenplay through The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biographical drama film about the life of Puyi, the last Emperor of China,



It was the first Western feature film authorized by the government of China to film in the Forbidden City in Beijing. It won 9 Academy Awards, including for Best Picture and Best Director.



The Parma-born film doyen's other films included The Conformist, The Dreamers, 1900, Me and You and The Sheltering Sky.



Bertolucci had received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008 and was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes three years later.



