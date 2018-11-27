NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Capital Group Spins Off Consulting Division to Form New Independent Management Consulting, Corporate Advisory and Strategic Communications Firm

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / NMS Capital Group (the 'NMSCG'), which was recently ranked second on the 2018 Los Angeles Business Journal's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies announced today that it is spinning off its consulting practice as NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMS Consulting'), to form an independent, global focused management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm. The move separates the consulting services from its core private equity investment activities all the while allowing the consulting practice to grow as a result of the recent growing demand from prospective clients and its portfolio companies seeking management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications services.

Trevor M. Saliba, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NMS Capital Group said 'As the firm's operations continue to grow both geographically and by sector, specifically with the growing demand of our bespoke corporate strategy consulting services, we feel we are able to best serve prospective client opportunities through a separate standalone firm. NMS Consulting was born from this demand and it shall aim to provide best-in-class services across management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications for its clients.'

NMS Consulting has been launched as an independent, global focused, management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm providing strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. The firm will be headquartered in Los Angeles with a corporate presence in London, New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco initially with a core team of approximately twenty-five professionals. The firm is also in initial discussions with two management consulting firms to either form a strategic joint venture or perhaps be part of an initial roll-up strategy of NMS Consulting which shall give it a significant presence in Asia and the Middle East.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group is a global focused, private equity, merchant banking and advisory firm with investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from real estate, financial services, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting has been launched as an independent, global focused, management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications firm providing strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Contact:

Trevor M. Saliba

Telephone: 310-855-0020

Email: info@nmscg.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529061/NMS-Capital-Group-Spins-Off-Consulting-Division-to-Form-New-Independent-Management-Consulting-Corporate-Advisory-and-Strategic-Communications-Firm