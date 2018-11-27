Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Energy Efficient LED Light Manufacturer Orion Energy Systems to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Orion Energy Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ: OESX), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5th at 9:00AM PST / 12:00PM EST.

Mike Altschaefl, CEO and Bill Hull, Orion's CFO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Audio of the Company's 9:00 a.m. PST presentation will be webcast live and for replay. The Conference is being held at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Webcast Details:

Date / Time: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET

URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/oesx/

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints" stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

