Park City Group Inc.: Park City Group to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 5, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, announced that Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET) on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The conference will be held December 4-6, 2018.

Management will be available during the day on December 5 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at pcyb@haydenir.com. A live audio webcast and slide presentation of company's group presentation will be available at http://ir.parkcitygroup.com/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About LD Micro:



LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.



About Park City Group:



Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

