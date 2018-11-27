sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,31 Euro		+0,01
+0,14 %
WKN: A0KEQ1 ISIN: US7002153044 Ticker-Symbol: PJ4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK CITY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARK CITY GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.11.2018 | 13:00
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Park City Group Inc.: Park City Group to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on December 5, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, announced that Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET) on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The conference will be held December 4-6, 2018.

Management will be available during the day on December 5 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at pcyb@haydenir.com. A live audio webcast and slide presentation of company's group presentation will be available at http://ir.parkcitygroup.com/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.


Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Mitchell, CFO
435-645-2216
investor-relations@parkcitygroup.com

Or

Hayden IR
Rob Fink / Brett Maas
646-415-8972 / 646-536-7331
PCYG@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Park City Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529033/Park-City-Group-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-11th-Annual-Main-Event-Investor-Conference-on-December-5-2018


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE