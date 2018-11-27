The "2018 Global Coagulation Market Future Horizons and Growth Strategies: US, Europe, Japan Analyzers and Reagents Supplier Shares, Country Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive seven-country report contains 650 pages, 150 tables, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate business opportunities emerging in the global coagulation testing market during the next five years.

The report explores business and technological trends in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Rationale

The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromogenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the global coagulation diagnostics practice during the next five years.

New specific and sensitive markers of coagulation will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.

Coagulation Tests

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)

Activated Protein C Resistance

Activated PTT (APTT)

Alpha 2-Antiplasmin

Antithrombin III

Bleeding Time

D-Dimer

Factor II

Factor V

Factor V Leiden

Factor VII

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor Ixa

Factor X (Stuart Factor)

Factor Xa

Factor XI

Factor XII

Factor XIII

Fibrin Degradation Products

Fibrinogen

Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation

Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Plasmin

Plasminogen

Plasminogen Activator Inhib.

Platelet Function/Aggregation

Protein C

Protein S

Prothrombin Mutation

Prothrombin Time (PT)

Reptilase Time

Thrombin Time

Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/AG

and others

Geographic Coverage

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market shares of major instrument and reagent suppliers.

Competitive Assessments

Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including:

- Hospitals

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Physician Offices

- Ambulatory Care Centers

- Hospitals - Commercial/Private Laboratories - Physician Offices - Ambulatory Care Centers Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures, by country and market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

Review of established and emerging procedures.

Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers from Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.

Technology Review

Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Worldwide Market Overview

Estimates of facilities performing coagulation tests by country.

Test volume and sales projections by country.

Strategic Recommendations

Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

Ideal product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.

Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.



Companies Featured

Abbott

Accriva

ADI/American Diagnostica/Sekisui

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data Corporation

Chrono-Log

Corgenix Medical

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

Hypen BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory

Roche

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

ZyCare/Alere

