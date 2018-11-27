The "2018 Global Coagulation Market Future Horizons and Growth Strategies: US, Europe, Japan Analyzers and Reagents Supplier Shares, Country Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive seven-country report contains 650 pages, 150 tables, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate business opportunities emerging in the global coagulation testing market during the next five years.
The report explores business and technological trends in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.
Rationale
The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromogenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the global coagulation diagnostics practice during the next five years.
New specific and sensitive markers of coagulation will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.
Coagulation Tests
- Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)
- Activated Protein C Resistance
- Activated PTT (APTT)
- Alpha 2-Antiplasmin
- Antithrombin III
- Bleeding Time
- D-Dimer
- Factor II
- Factor V
- Factor V Leiden
- Factor VII
- Factor VIII
- Factor IX
- Factor Ixa
- Factor X (Stuart Factor)
- Factor Xa
- Factor XI
- Factor XII
- Factor XIII
- Fibrin Degradation Products
- Fibrinogen
- Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation
- Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa
- Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
- Plasmin
- Plasminogen
- Plasminogen Activator Inhib.
- Platelet Function/Aggregation
- Protein C
- Protein S
- Prothrombin Mutation
- Prothrombin Time (PT)
- Reptilase Time
- Thrombin Time
- Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/AG
- and others
Geographic Coverage
- France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA
Sales and Market Share Analysis
- Sales and market shares of major instrument and reagent suppliers.
Competitive Assessments
- Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Laboratories
- Physician Offices
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures, by country and market segment.
Current and Emerging Products
- Review of established and emerging procedures.
- Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers from Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.
Technology Review
- Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.
- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.
Worldwide Market Overview
- Estimates of facilities performing coagulation tests by country.
- Test volume and sales projections by country.
Strategic Recommendations
- Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.
- Ideal product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.
- Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Companies Featured
- Abbott
- Accriva
- ADI/American Diagnostica/Sekisui
- Alere/Biosite/Inverness
- Axis-Shield
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio/Data Corporation
- Chrono-Log
- Corgenix Medical
- Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech
- Grifols
- Helena Laboratories
- Hypen BioMed
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Roche
- Siemens
- Sienco
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- ZyCare/Alere
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/289gsz/2018_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005593/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Coagulation and Hemostasis Testing