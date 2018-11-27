Industrial Communication Market Worth $141.0 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Industrial Communication Market by Offering (Components, Software, and Services), Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, and Wireless), End-Use Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 141.0 billion by 2023 from USD 83.2 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 11.14%. The growth of the industrial communication market can be attributed to the initiatives of governments all over the world toward the adoption of industrial automation; high focus on increasing energy-efficiency, optimizing resources, and reducing production costs; and rise of digital industrial technology Industry 4.0. Moreover, industrial communications across multiple industries are necessary for various complex tasks, such as controlling machines and production lines, monitoring modern traffic systems, and controlling power distribution.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Communication Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=146536397

Industrial communication market for wireless communication protocol to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The number of wireless connections in industrial applications has increased considerably over the past few years as a result of improved network coverage, quality of transmission, and bandwidth capacity. Advancements in wireless communication technologies, especially in the wireless highway addressable remote transducer (WHART), cellular, and wireless local area network (WLAN), are helping manufacturing companies to remotely monitor their assets from anywhere in the world.

Industrial communication market for water and wastewater to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

There is a growing demand for effective industrial communication in the water and wastewater industry with the rising need to manage and increase the efficiency of the plants in response to the increasing water scarcity and growing complexity of water management in water utilities and plants. Rain gauges and smart flowmeters are the most commonly used instruments in the water facilities. Water level monitoring sensors, AC drives, and controllers are crucial components of the water treatment systems, and the industrial communication network is used to facilitate communication among these devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Industrial Communication Market"

71- Tables

41- Figures

189- Pages

APAC continues to hold largest size of industrial communication market by 2023

Growing manufacturing sector in APAC countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to contribute to the growth of the industrial communication market in this region during the forecast period. China is a global manufacturing hub for semiconductor and automotive manufacturers. Rapidly growing automotive industry in China is likely to create growth opportunities for the industrial communication market players in this country. The manufacturing companies in APAC extensively adopt smart factory concept for implementing advanced manufacturing technologies on the factory floor. This innovative concept has transformed the manufacturing sector in APAC and has increased the implementation of smart automation in factories. The growing acceptance of Industrial Revolution 4.0 in APAC is also one of the factors driving the growth of the industrial communication market in this region.

Ask for PDF @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146536397

Major vendors in the industrial communication market include OMRON Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB LTD. (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ifm electronic gmbh (Germany), HMS Industrial Networks (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Moxa Inc. (US), and Belden Inc. (US).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Smart Factory Market by Technology (DCS, PLC, MES, ERP, SCADA, PAM, HMI, PLM), Component (Sensors, Industrial Robots, Machine Vision Systems, Industrial 3D Printing), End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Cellular IoT Market by Offering (Hardware and Software) , Type (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G), End-Use Application (Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail, Building Automation and Smart City) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-communication-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com