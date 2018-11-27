The role of the CIO has changed immeasurably since I started working in tech some twenty years ago. The IT department is no longer here to 'keep the lights on.' Instead, the CIO is now Innovator in Chief, disruptor extraordinaire, and driver of change.

This shift is down to the rapid change in the way tech is perceived in many organisations and the demands from a generation used to the mobile consumer experience - it has become a core enabler to the business, rather than a nice to have. What's more, with breakthrough capabilities enabled by new technologies such as AI and big data, a growing shortage of available developers, and an increasingly tech-savvy business user, the role of IT - and the CIO in particular - is morphing into one of strategic advisor to the business and driver of innovation within the company.

But how can IT leaders manage this digital transition and take advantage of rapidly emerging opportunities? Discussing this question with customers, colleagues, and partners, I've come to the conclusion that there are three things IT leaders need to do to thrive in this new environment.

Take a business-first IT mindset

The rise of the next-gen CIO and their success can be put down to a number of factors, but one of the biggest is ensuring the IT function is commercially oriented. Today's most successful CIOs are setting up their departments as profit, rather than cost, centres. CIOs must have a greater understanding of the business case for any new programme or tech-focused initiative. Only by understanding the wider business strategy and objectives can CIOs understand how to prioritise IT projects that best serve the customer and grow the business. It's therefore a key part of the CIO's role to ensure IT is involved in all decision-making processes and to establish themselves as a partner within ...

