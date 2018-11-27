Winner of Fresenius Kabi's Clinical Nutrition Research Grant Latin America to Begin Study on Omega-3 Fatty Acids

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Besting more than 50 research study applications, medical researcher Dr. Aurora Serralde Zúñiga's entry on the study of omega-3 fatty acids in hospital patients requiring parenteral nutrition with intestinal failure-associated complications won the first-ever Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America.

Dr. Serralde Zúñiga, a Doctor in Medical Sciences and clinical researcher from Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición Salvador Zubirán, received the coveted EUR 100,000* grant during the awarding ceremony at FELANPE Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 24. This grant will enable Dr. Serralde and her research team to investigate the effects of parenteral lipid emulsions with and without omega-3 fatty acids on oxidative stress and metabolic endotoxemia in hospitalized patients with type II intestinal failure.

"Parenteral nutrition is a core pillar of day-to-day patient care," said Dr. Serralde Zúñiga. "The grant allows medical research institutions like ours to continue our research in this field. This greatly benefits not only our patients today, but also in preventing, reducing or reversing intestinal failure-associated complications in the future."

Global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi, launched the Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Latin America in early 2018 to support research dedicated to improving the care of hospitalized adult patients in Latin America, of whom 74 percent are moderately or severely malnourished.[1]

"This is the first time a global company is investing in a research grant in Latin America," said Parenteral Nutrition Research Grant Committee Chair Dr. Isabel Correia. "It is with great honor to present this grant to Dr. Serralde Zúñiga and her institute. We hope that this has inspired researchers to continue presenting and developing projects that will improve the future of Latin America."

The results of Dr. Serralde Zúñiga and her team's research study will be presented at the FELANPE Congress in 2020. Updates on their research and more information on the grant will be posted on unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.

*Euro amount or equivalent in local currency

