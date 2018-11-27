

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Republican control of the House set to end early next year, current House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Tex., released a nearly 300-page tax and oversight bill late Monday.



A statement from Brady's office said the package includes retirement and other savings enhancements, legislation to redesign the IRS, and temporary tax relief for victims of the California wildfires, Hurricanes Florence and Michael and storms and volcanoes in the Pacific.



The bill would also extend tax breaks that expired at the end of 2017 and make some time-sensitive technical corrections to the sweeping tax cut bill pushed through by Republicans last year.



'This broad, bipartisan package builds on the economic successes we continue to see throughout our country,' Brady said in a statement.



'The policy proposals in this package have support of Republicans and Democrats in both chambers,' he added. 'I look forward to swift action in the House to send these measures to the Senate.'



While Brady's office did not provide a detailed summary of the bill, a Republican aide told Washington newspaper The Hill the package is likely to receive a vote on the House floor later this week.



The bill faces an uncertain future, however, as lawmakers already have a number of issues to address before adjourning for the year.



A spokeswoman for Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, also criticized the process for crafting the legislation.



'The first time Finance Committee Dems saw Brady's legislation was in his press release,' Wyden spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said in a post on Twitter.



'There was no communication from his staff, including a heads up that something was coming,' she added. 'That is not how you negotiate.'



Brady will step down as House Ways and Means Committee Chairman in early January as is expected to be replaced by Congressman Richard Neal, D-Mass., who is currently the top Democrat on the committee.



