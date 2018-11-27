Expanding the scope of the Company's industry leading digital custody, trading and provenance solution

Tradewind Markets, a financial technology company, announced the addition of silver to the VaultChain platform, providing users with the ability to leverage the benefits of digital custody, electronic trading, and blockchain-driven provenance management for this important investment and industrial-use metal. Building on the successful launch of VaultChain Gold, Tradewind is adding different metals, different storage and refining locations to allow institutional precious metals market participants to more securely and efficiently manage their businesses.

Daniel Izzo, Manager at SCMI USA Inc. commented, "As a global leader in the precious metals business SCMI US Inc. is always looking to leverage developments in technology to better serve our customers. With the recent addition of silver to complement its current gold offering, the Tradewind platform provides SCMI US Inc. with an opportunity to capture efficiencies through the digital trading and custody of these precious metals."

VaultChain Silver provides a simple, secure and low-cost alternative to traditional silver investment options with the added benefit of being able transact on reliable supply chain information. Backed by the Royal Canadian Mint, VaultChain Silver is fully deliverable and free of management fees.

"Our customer base has expressed strong interest in a digital silver solution to complement our gold products, making it a logical next step in our development," said Steve Lowe, Head of Business Development at Tradewind. "Users can now digitally trade and custody silver alongside their gold positions, and importantly, offer another compelling investment solution to their end clients."

"The team at Tradewind is excited to continue working in partnership with the industry to listen, learn, and develop solutions that create new opportunities and make existing business operations easier," said Fraser Buchan, Co-Founder. "The successful launch of silver on was an important step towards that goal."

VaultChain Silver is available through a network of institutions and dealers. Please visit www.tradewindmarkets.com to learn more.

About Tradewind

Tradewind Markets has built a technology platform for digitizing the ownership and trading of physical assets. The Tradewind solution combines the world-class exchange technology of IEX, the fair, simple and transparent stock exchange with a blockchain application tailored for precious metals. Tradewind is operated by a team of 24 professionals with extensive experience in electronic trading, gold investment management, market operations and blockchain technology, and has been financed by industry leaders such as Sprott Inc., Goldcorp Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., IAMGOLD Corp, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.. For more information please visit https://tradewindmarkets.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005612/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For Tradewind

Liang Zhao, 505-720-6933

liang@bevelpr.com