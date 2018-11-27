As of November 28, 2018, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005730991 NBF_20KUH_A408 NBF 20KUH A408 9 200,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006599650 CCCDXHY0FNDA CCCDXHY0FNDA 9 400,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006992889 FRB_INDEX_USAHY_N FRB INDEX USAHY N 9 500,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0007981980 FRB_INDEX_USAHY2_N FRB INDEX USAHY2 N 9 700,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009554116 FRB_INDEX_USAHY3_N FRB INDEX USAHY3 N 9 800,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB