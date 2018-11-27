Neven Subotic Foundation-founded by international footballer Neven Subotic, together with SimScale-provider of the world's first SaaS application for CAE, have announced a competition for engineers to contribute to a newly-launched project to design and build safer sanitary facilities for schools in Ethiopia and other African countries. The goal is to develop a VIP latrine that safely discards waste with adequate ventilation to prevent the spread of diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005615/en/

Neven Subotic on site at a water well drilling project in Ethiopia (Photo: Business Wire)

"663 million people in the world live without clean water and access to basic sanitary facilities. The majority are based in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their families," says Neven Subotic. "This not only prevents children from going to school or parents from earning a living, but also allows for the spread of potentially deadly diseases via water."

These diseases develop and spread due to inadequate sanitation and hygiene, particularly through toilets. For reasons of groundwater protection and low water availability, the flushing and disposal of waste must be carried out without the use of water. Therefore, a VIP latrine (ventilated improved pit latrine) is used in rural or peri-urban areas in many developing countries. Such a latrine is a type of outhouse that uses the chimney effect to make insects and rotting gases "harmless".

Aiming to create an optimized design of the VIP latrines that can become standard in schools in Ethiopia, the Neven Subotic Foundation partnered with SimScale to announce a competition for design and mechanical engineers worldwide. The organizers are providing a 3D CAD model of the latrine that is easy to edit and modify. Subsequently, the efficiency (air exchange rate) of the latrine needs to be calculated with the help of CFD software provided for free by SimScale through the Community account.

Professionals can join the challenge and webinar on this page. The first two places will be rewarded with $200 and $100 Amazon vouchers respectively.

To learn more about a previous project of Neven Subotic Foundation and SimScale, read this article.

About SimScale

By providing instant access to CFD and FEA via Web to over 150,000 users, SimScale is the world's first production-ready SaaS application for simulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005615/en/

Contacts:

David Höltgen

Engagement Manager

david@n2s.ngo

+49 231 17721010