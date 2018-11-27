Chubb launches Terrorism Risk Evaluation Services for multinational businesses

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today launched a new service for multinational companies and large middle market businesses which combines its Terrorism & Political Violence (PV) underwriting, Risk Engineering, Global Security, Catastrophe Modelling and Digital expertise.

Chubb's Terrorism Risk Evaluation Services was developed after feedback from corporate customers who wanted to evaluate and better understand potential terrorism and PV exposures for operational bases around the world.

Through this offering, Chubb has aligned its expertise and data across a series of specialist areas and combined these insights with new technology.

A Chubb risk engineer assesses a client's key locations using a staged process of Risk Identification, Protective Security and Risk Mitigation, which is then combined with Mobile Risk Analytics, including GPS app mapping technology.

This process considers the occupancy and location of the visited site and surrounding exposures. It also assesses core aspects of protective security and provides a location-specific score for the perils at risk as well as identifying potential terror targets within the vicinity.

Analysed data is presented to the client in a comprehensive, bespoke report detailing the results of the survey and recommendations to reduce potential security breaches. Scores are derived from a series of individual assessments, which are weighted in accordance with criticality.

Also included is Chubb's newly-enhanced, bespoke global catastrophe modelling and data analytics services, which have been introduced to help clients further understand and better navigate risk landscape uncertainty.

Piers Gregory, Head of Terrorism and Political Violence, Chubb, said:

"The threat of terrorism and political violence around the world is an issue which companies need to consider both for the safety of their employees and customers and, also, to ensure business continuity wherever possible.

"Chubb's multinational customers use facilities in many different countries and the expert insights and analysis provided by our new Terrorism Risk Evaluation Services can help provide them with an accurate assessment of the risk exposures of their buildings and other premises, wherever they might be."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

