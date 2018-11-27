New Enterprise-Grade Platform Offers Open and Integrated Suite of Cloud Services

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today unveiled at AWS re:Invent 2018 its next-generation Software AG Cloud, an open, enterprise-grade cloud platform for building, testing, deploying and managing everything from simple apps to complex, cloud-enabled enterprise and IoT applications.

Software AG Cloud is a flexible one-stop shop for "all things cloud" and provides customers and partners with subscription-based access to Software AG's top ranked enterprise applications and middleware technology.

Dr. Wolfram Jost, Chief Technology Officer, Software AG noted: "Software AG Cloud is a reliable and scalable cloud platform that brings all of our cloud offerings onto a single, unified and integrated platform. It includes common identity, tenant and subscription management, and provides shared services for our current and future middleware, data and analytics cloud portfolio. Additionally, because it is a fully-integrated cloud platform, it enables enterprises to easily move, connect and scale from one cloud product to another, as well as take advantage of our growing ecosystem of software and services, while enjoying the same, consistent experience."

Based on open industry standards, Software AG Cloud enables enterprises to quickly and economically integrate everything, connect the digital and the physical world or develop next-generation apps, without needing to invest in on-premises infrastructure. It is a true multi-cloud platform that supports different infrastructure providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and others.

Software AG Cloud supports LDAP integration, SSO, ISO 27001 and SOC II, and provides a trust site (https://trust.softwareag.com/).

Software AG Cloud initially includes the following products:

ARIS Cloud provides easy-to-use, on-demand documentation, analysis and streamlining of processes. It enables enterprises to design, document, analyze, optimize and communicate processes responding to changing business and market requirements rapidly.

provides easy-to-use, on-demand documentation, analysis and streamlining of processes. It enables enterprises to design, document, analyze, optimize and communicate processes responding to changing business and market requirements rapidly. Alfabet Cloud drives the right investment decisions now and in the future with IT planning and portfolio management.

drives the right investment decisions now and in the future with IT planning and portfolio management. Cumulocity IoT Cloud connects and manages devices, analyzes and acts on data to give insights in real time, and integrates with enterprise applications to offer smarter products and services.

connects and manages devices, analyzes and acts on data to give insights in real time, and integrates with enterprise applications to offer smarter products and services. webMethods API Cloud securely manages and exposes APIs to third-party developers, partners and other consumers for use in web, mobile and IoT applications.

securely manages and exposes APIs to third-party developers, partners and other consumers for use in web, mobile and IoT applications. webMethods B2B Cloud exchanges B2B documents in the cloud; built on webMethods Trading Networks, business documents can be transmitted electronically with customers, distributors and trading partners without any hardware investment, maintenance or upgrades.

exchanges B2B documents in the cloud; built on webMethods Trading Networks, business documents can be transmitted electronically with customers, distributors and trading partners without any hardware investment, maintenance or upgrades. webMethods Dynamic Apps Cloud designs and delivers apps quickly with a service that allows the subject matter experts, and IT developers, to visually build and deploy process-driven, application solutions.

designs and delivers apps quickly with a service that allows the subject matter experts, and IT developers, to visually build and deploy process-driven, application solutions. webMethods IntegrationCloud connects SaaS apps and makes business processes more efficient and agile.

Software AG Cloud is available today and will be demonstrated at Software AG's booth #239 at the AWS' annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017.

To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005091/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Lisa Coulouris, 617-413-7062

Lisa.Coulouris@softwareag.com

or

fama PR

Katie Leonowitz, 617-986-5028

sag@famapr.com