Uruguay XXI Promotes With Football: A Religion in Uruguay

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Football, wine and the best of Uruguayan gastronomy celebrated at the Emirates Stadium

Uruguay's country brand 'Uruguay Natural'travelled to London last week to use the friendly match against Brazil in the Emirates Stadium as a platform to promote and position the country abroad.

The match took place last Friday, 16th November where the 'Celestes,' the name for the Uruguayan national squad, took on their neighbours as part of the international friendly agenda. In a private box, Uruguay XXI, the body responsible for promoting Uruguay abroad gave a presentation on their country as a destination to live, work, travel and invest.

This was the perfect opportunity to show the potential of the Latin American country to a number of local businesses, investors, buyers and journalists in the surroundings of football: a sport which is heavily engrained in Uruguayan culture and national identity.

The Uruguayan Ambassador, Fernando López Fabregat along with the Director of the country brand, Larissa Perdomo welcomed guests into the box for an evening of typical Uruguayan gastronomy and wine. The wine had been paired by a London-based Uruguayan sommelier who was sharing her expertise of the well-regarded grapes that the country has to offer. Guests were also presented with a number of traditional Uruguayan gifts.

Larissa Perdomo, Director of the Uruguayan country brand, said: "The UK is one of the most important markets for our international marketing campaign. London, being home to the most important opinion leaders from the investment, travel and lifestyle sectors, we had great pleasure in sharing our vision for the Country Brand of Uruguay with such influential locals."

Twitter Marca Uruguay: @MarcaUruguay, https://twitter.com/MarcaUruguay

Facebook Marca País Uruguay: @MarcaPaisUruguay, https://www.facebook.com/MarcaPaisUruguay/

Instagram Marca Uruguay: https://www.instagram.com/marcauruguay/

Contact: Claudia Morales, claudia@brandinglatinamerica.com, Phone +5491124868000