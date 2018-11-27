Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn and Lyfebulb Announce Partnership for Second Annual Patient-Driven Innovation Summit in Cancer

The award will be presented to the Patient Entrepreneur demonstrating outstanding science and potential to bring their idea to the market for cancer patients

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, AND NEW YORK, NY, November 27, 2018: Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care, announced that for the second consecutive year it will be collaborating with Lyfebulb, a patient empowerment platform that connects patients with industry and investors to support user-driven innovation toward solutions in chronic disease. This collaboration will kick-off with an event on December 4, 2018 in New York City and will culminate with the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Award in Monaco on March 19,, 2019.

The Helsinn-Lyfebulb Innovation Summit is open to Patient Entrepreneurs building ground-breaking companies to advance the prevention, diagnosis, management or care of cancer. Entrepreneurs eligible to enter the competition include cancer patients, cancer survivors, or those having a close relative or loved one with cancer, who have established a company to address issues encountered by cancer patients.

Helsinn and Lyfebulb will launch the process with a panel discussion focused on the cancer patient experience on December 4, 2018. Panelists will come together from patient, physician, advocacy and industry groups to discuss unmet needs in the products and services that are currently available to cancer patients and survivors today, as well as opportunities to address these issues.

Applicants for the competition must have established a company with impactful solutions to better manage and improve the quality of life of cancer patients with respect, integrity, and quality. All candidates are invited to submit applications through the Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit & Award websiteat https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-award/helsinn-2019 where more information regarding eligibility and key criteria is available. Submissions may be made between December 5, 2018 and January 23, 2019.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "The Helsinn Group has been working in healthcare for over 40 years, and patients and their real life experience with cancer have always driven everything we do. Patient Entrepreneurs have a unique insight into how products and solutions can improve the experience of living with cancer and we look forward to continuing to work with Lyfebulb."

"Thanks to ground-breaking technologies that have come to market in the past decade, cancer has evolved into a chronic disease. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Helsinn in this critical area," said Dr Karin (Hehenberger) Denoyer, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "There is more to be done for cancer and the patient experience is integral in driving forward new ideas when it comes to managing our healthcare. We are thrilled to get to know even more brilliant entrepreneurs in the field of cancer and supportive care through this Summit."

