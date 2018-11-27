Former Professional England Rugby Player, Martin Offiah (MBE), Joins Connected Kerb Following Mayor of London's Civic Innovation Award

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Vehicle infrastructure, charging and connectivity company, Connected Kerb, today announced that former professional rugby league and rugby union footballer and electric vehicle (EV) advocate, Martin Offiah, has joined its senior management team to head up Business Development.

This hire represents a strategic milestone for Connected Kerb as it positions itself with Local Authorities and Property Developers for nationwide rollout of its unique and transformational EV network infrastructure due to offer kerbside charging and internet connectivity to EV motorists, and valuable data such as environmental monitoring and behavioural modelling for public authorities.

Following the recent and prestigious win of The Mayor of London's Award for Civic Innovation, awarded to Connected Kerb in October 2018, Offiah was compelled to explore the possibility of joining forces with the Company, with the intention of leveraging his substantial business development experience and networks, social media following and expertise in electric vehicles.

Prior to joining Connected Kerb, Offiah had already replaced his personal collection of traditionally fuelled super cars with new, high-performing electric vehicles. He has become both an evangelist and an authority on the EV market place, the challenges it faces and the immense opportunities it represents.

Paul Ayres, COO, Connected Kerb, commented: "As EV adoption continues at pace in line with the UK Government's 'Road to Zero' policy, it is clear that much work needs to be done to deliver a nationwide infrastructure that allows for convenient, affordable charging of electric vehicles at the motorist's point of need; without this, the Government's ambition of at least half of all new cars being ultra-low emission by 2030 will almost certainly fail.

"Martin Offiah has been hired for his exceptional team player credentials, his success-driven psychology and his genuine EV advocacy, to help us communicate Connected Kerb's proposition of kerbside charging and connectivity to the spectrum of interested parties, as we plan for nationwide roll out of our network."

Offiah added: "Having become keenly interested in the EV ecosystem from a personal perspective, the opportunity to collaborate with Connected Kerb was a natural choice. The team and I are focused on helping the Company deliver on its goals of building the strongest EV community, platform and infrastructure network, as adoption of electric vehicles accelerates."

About Connected Kerb

Based in London, UK, Connected Kerb Ltd is committed to delivering a nationwide EV infrastructure network and community, with products and services designed to meet the expected explosive demand in electric vehicle adoption, representing an estimated EV market of £1 trillion. Kerbside charging, connectivity and data collection are among the first of Connected Kerb's solutions, being delivered by a team whose expertise includes the project management, product development and rollout of London's cycle hire scheme, combined with world-class commercial and delivery strategists. Connected Kerb is now helping Local Authorities, Property Developers and the wider EV ecosystem kick start the Electric Vehicle Revolution to make mass EV adoption both a possibility and a reality.

About Martin Offiah

Martin Nwokocha Offiah MBE (born 29 December 1966) is a former professional rugby league, and rugby union footballer. Offiah was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2013. He scored 501 tries during his rugby league career, making him the third-highest try scorer and top try-scoring English player of all time, and now features in a statue of great rugby league players outside Wembley Stadium. Offiah is a keen electric vehicle advocate, evangelist and owner.

