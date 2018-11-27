CipherLoc Corporation Issued 4th Patent for Virtual Polymorphic Hardware Engine

New Patent Gives CipherLoc a Hardware Version of Its Innovative Polymorphic Encryption Engine

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced that it was informed of the Notice of Allowance for its fourth patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent, entitled 'Virtual Polymorphic Hardware Engine,' details use of a non-field-programmable gate array (FPGA) system architecture to create a hardware version of the polymorphic cipher engine that is reconfigurable on the fly.

'This patent is fundamentally important because it allows for the application of our Polymorphic Encryption Engine without any specialized hardware. Doing so enables our Polymorphic Encryption Engine to be more broadly deployed to protect the world's data. This includes a wide array of Internet of Things (IoT), automobile technology, medical devices, and other addressable markets for our technology,' said Dr. Albert Carlson, Chief Scientist at CipherLoc Corporation.

'This is our 4th overall patent, and our 3rd patent granted this year,' said Michael DeLaGarza, CEO of CipherLoc Corporation. 'CipherLoc continues to focus on broadening our ability to keep information, and all data in general, safe. In a world where data breaches are inevitable, and hackers are more creative, protecting the individual's and company's data even in the event of a breach is the main mission of CipherLoc Corporation. This latest patent exemplifies our continued focus on data security and privacy as our top priority.'

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

