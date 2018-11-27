eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of ClinpalTM, the decentralized clinical trial platform, and Dreem, a sleep neurotech company, announce the successful completion of one clinical trial validation study (Octave), and the launch of a series of clinical trials in early 2019 as part of a partnership in the development of a research supporting the efficacy of the Dreem solutions.

Dreem is leveraging ClinpalTM in the support of research over a series of sleep studies based in Europe and the United States.

The Octave study leveraged the Clinpal technology to capture questionnaire data on tablets directly from patients at the site where they were undergoing an in-lab sleep study.

Heading into 2019, Dreem's focus is on independently confirming the efficacy of their solutions to measure, analyse and improve sleep.

Dreem's 2019 trials will be a series of remote and decentralized protocols that will include patient recruitment and electronic consent supported by Clinpal, as well as a seamless integration of the Dreem Coach (Dreem's smartphone application) with the Clinpal App to capture patient questionnaires and to link their responses with sleep data captured through the Dreem Band.

Pierrick Arnal, scientific Director at Dreem, said "We are delighted to partner with the eClinicalHealth team to conduct our new kind of remote, large-scale sleep studies for validating our solutions. It allows us to keep translating our technological development into concrete solutions that are clinically validated to be used widely by consumers."

Karl Landert, CEO of eClinicalHealth said "We are delighted to partner with Dreem who are pioneers in their field. We will implement some of the most advanced features with our Clinpal platform to support direct to patient, decentralised, remote research in a series of insomnia trials as a trusted third party providing also virtual site support services."

About eClinicalHealth Limited

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the ClinpalTM remote research platform, was founded in 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to developing patient-centric innovation in clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs and other service and technology providers.

About Dreem

Dreem pioneers technological and scientific advances to develop effective products that help people be better at sleep, and realize a more fulfilled version of themselves. Dreem is a holistic sleep solution designed with real human behaviour first and supported by a global community of sleep experts. Based in Paris and San Francisco, Dreem has raised substantial funding from investors, awards and government grants to support a world-class team of more than 70 people. Dreem is on its way to help the world's population in its quest to solve one of the biggest health and societal problems of our modern times.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005641/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Lorraine Wyllie

Email: info@eClinicalHealth.com

Office: +44 333 012 4205

Web: www.clinpal.com