Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Redx Pharma (REDX): Streamlined, focused and good value 27-Nov-2018 / 16:05 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Streamlined, focused and good value* Redx Pharma (REDX) is a clinical-stage R&D company focused on drugs targeting oncology and fibrotic disease. 2018 was a year that reset the benchmarks - new management team, restructured organisation focused on two therapeutic areas, and a clean balance sheet with GBP6.5m cash. 2019 should be a busy year for the company, with several major milestones expected. RXC004, is due to re-start a Phase I/IIa trial for cancer with a revised formulation and dosing schedule. RXC006 has been nominated as the first development candidate in the anti-fibrotic programmes for progression to proof-of-concept trials. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/streamlined-focused-a nd-good-value/

November 27, 2018 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)