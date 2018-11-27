Frankfurt (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



Lufthansa Consulting has been awarded the coveted consultancy prize "Best of Consulting 2018" by the German weekly business news magazine WirtschaftsWoche.



Managing Director Dr. Andreas Jahnke and Project Manager Karel Sucha as well as their client Dr. Josef Adam from Czech Airlines proudly accepted the award for first place in the category "Competitive Strategy" at the award ceremony in Düsseldorf.



The aviation consultants took part in the WirtschaftsWoche competition for the first time and achieved their goal straight away. The award went to a successfully completed project with Czech Airlines (CSA), the national airline of the Czech Republic.



The airline found itself in a difficult competitive environment due to the entry of numerous low-cost carriers into its core market Prague and therefore had to change its market positioning.



Lufthansa Consulting and CSA jointly developed an ancillary revenue strategy and a branded fares concept. They devised the airline's revenue management and pricing strategy with a revision of the product offer and its re-bundling to serve customer segment requirements. This branded fares concept provides a new customer-centric offer with a-la-carte product elements in order to raise Czech Airlines' price attractiveness for its passengers and at the same time allows the exploitation of ancillary revenues.



The implementation of the overall project resulted in a significant increase in ancillary revenues and thus in a positive operating profit for Czech Airlines.



This pleasing outcome not only delighted Lufthansa Consulting and its client but also convinced the WirtschaftsWoche jury.



Originaltext: Lufthansa Consulting GmbH digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/104890 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_104890.rss2



Contact: Lufthansa Consulting GmbH Public Relations Marlene Hollwurtel Phone: +49 151 589 40 538 Marlene.Hollwurtel@LHConsulting.com www.LHConsulting.com