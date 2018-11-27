Regulatory News:

Since the beginning of the current financial year, CLASQUIN Group (Paris:ALCLA) has continued the restructuring measures implemented at its subsidiary ECS US.

As a reminder, ECS US is an American company specialized in freight forwarding (sea and air) acquired in September 2014.

CLASQUIN Group has finally decided to sell its stake in the company to ECS US's founding partner, who is also its director.

At 31 December 2017, ECS US posted a gross margin of $M3.3 and an EBT loss of -$M0.1.

The transaction will give rise to a non-recurring expense in the consolidated financial statements currently estimated at €460,000. The final amount will be recognised in the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2018.

Since ECS US was not integrated operationally into the CLASQUIN network, its disposal will have no impact on Group operations, particularly in the United States, where the subsidiary CLASQUIN USA continues to expand and develop its business activity.

