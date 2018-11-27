A study carried out by the CHU (University Hospital Center) of Saint-Etienne (France) on the use of instruments for implanting cemented rods and screws in spinal surgery shows average per-patient savings of 50% with Safe Orthopaedics' technology

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and distribution of implants and single-use instruments improving minimally-invasive treatments of pathologies from spinal fractures, announces today the publication of an independent economic evaluation by the CHU of Saint-Etienne (France) in 2018 on the use of instruments for implanting cemented rods and screws in the spinal chord.

According to the study, the average cost per patient of single-use instruments designed and marketed by Safe Orthopaedics is €865, compared with €1745 on average for the classic partially-reusable instruments previously used by the Saint-Etienne University Hospital. Compared to a daily cost of hospitalization, the cost of non-reimbursed supplies is halved with the single-use instruments (€66 versus €134 per day). The results of this study were presented by the team from the Saint-Etienne University Hospital at the Euro-Pharmat, the French national congress for studies on medical devices.

"This study shows that for the implantation of cemented screws, the single-use instrument has a lower cost, for the same procedure", pointed out the authors of the study, who added: "After testing, the single-use instrument has been validated by the surgeons."

" After the randomized study of the Kremlin-Bicêtre in 2016 demonstrating an 80% reduction in time spent both pre- and post-operation through the use of our technologies, this new independent study from the Saint-Etienne University Hospital confirms real economic advantages for hospitals using our SteriSpine PS platform and our Cypress cemented screw in the treatment of fractures and other pathologies in osteoporotic patients", commented Pierre Dumouchel, CEO and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics. "The economic benefits for the hospital are in addition to the benefit to surgeons in having a sterile and ready-to-use technology for better treatment of fractures. These undeniable advantages, as well as the company's continued investment in Europe, explain the doubling of Safe Orthopaedics's market share each year in France. We are continuing our efforts to bring these advantages to a greater number of patients."

About Safe Orthopaedics

Created in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company with the goal of providing the safest technologies for the treatment of spinal cord fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants as well as their single-use instruments are available to surgeons at any moment, and in any location. These technologies facilitate a minimally-invasive approach which reduces the risks of contamination and infection, this being of great benefit to patients. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM kits are CE and FDA approved. The company is based in Eragny-sur-Oise (95) and employs 40 staff.

For more information: www.SafeOrtho.com

