Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) (Euronext: MEDCL FR0004065605):

MedinCell will hold an audio conference for its shareholders as well as the financial community on December 3 to present the results of the first half-year which ended on September 30, 2018:

6.30 pm CET Presentation and Q&A in French

7.30 pm CET Presentation and Q&A in English

Link to connect: invest.medincell.com/conference

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

The half-year financial report will be available on the MedinCell website, in the Investors section (invest.medincell.com), as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved adherence, i.e. adherence with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology allows to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple depot of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs approximately 100 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005670/en/

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Communication leader

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alexia Faure

Investor relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94