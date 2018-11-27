Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 46,969 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.5833

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,768,997 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,768,997 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1285 23.80 16:27:12 London Stock Exchange 1852 23.80 16:22:00 London Stock Exchange 1366 23.80 16:22:00 London Stock Exchange 1457 23.80 16:14:54 London Stock Exchange 357 23.80 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 81 23.80 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 462 23.80 16:08:34 London Stock Exchange 2997 23.80 16:07:54 London Stock Exchange 2000 23.80 15:57:39 London Stock Exchange 772 23.80 15:48:40 London Stock Exchange 336 23.80 15:48:37 London Stock Exchange 6584 23.65 15:15:01 London Stock Exchange 8612 23.60 14:57:04 London Stock Exchange 4507 23.45 14:53:53 London Stock Exchange 3810 23.40 14:26:21 London Stock Exchange 3860 23.40 14:08:27 London Stock Exchange 3268 23.40 14:08:27 London Stock Exchange 1701 23.35 13:55:00 London Stock Exchange 1662 23.35 13:55:00 London Stock Exchange

-ends-