PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 27

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:27 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):46,969
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.5833

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,768,997 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,768,997 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
128523.8016:27:12London Stock Exchange
185223.8016:22:00London Stock Exchange
136623.8016:22:00London Stock Exchange
145723.8016:14:54London Stock Exchange
35723.8016:09:21London Stock Exchange
8123.8016:09:21London Stock Exchange
46223.8016:08:34London Stock Exchange
299723.8016:07:54London Stock Exchange
200023.8015:57:39London Stock Exchange
77223.8015:48:40London Stock Exchange
33623.8015:48:37London Stock Exchange
658423.6515:15:01London Stock Exchange
861223.60 14:57:04London Stock Exchange
450723.4514:53:53London Stock Exchange
381023.4014:26:21London Stock Exchange
386023.4014:08:27London Stock Exchange
326823.4014:08:27London Stock Exchange
170123.3513:55:00London Stock Exchange
166223.3513:55:00London Stock Exchange

-ends-


