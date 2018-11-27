In a new report, BloombergNEF recognizes a significant uptake in renewable energy in developing countries, clearly outperforming OECD countries. The trend is due to reductions in equipment cost, and new business models that enable access to capital. Still, many emerging markets are also the biggest installers of new coal capacity. India and China alone, account for 81% of newly added coal-fired power stations.For this year's Climatescope report, BlommbergNEF collected data of more than 100 non-OECD countries, to determine each market's conduciveness for renewable energy investment and development. ...

