OneTrust "Leads the Pack for Vision and Execution" in GDPR and Privacy Management Software Evaluation

Independent research firm positioned OneTrust as a leader and gave a differentiated rating - the highest possible denotation - in eight of 10 criteria, more than any other vendor evaluated

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust , the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, is a leader in GDPR and Privacy Management Software, according to The Forrester New Wave: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018. The report evaluated the 12 most significant providers in the category and ranked OneTrust as a leader with a differentiated rating, the highest possible denotation, in eight of 10 criteria, more than any other vendor evaluated.

According to Forrester, OneTrust "leads the pack for vision and execution," noting a "hyper-agile innovation cycle and 45% of the workforce dedicated to R&D and committed to growing the platform's capabilities further." Forrester also noted OneTrust for onboarding an average of 200 customers per month across geographies, verticals and company sizes.

The report details that OneTrust customers "highlighted the richness of the product features, the pragmatic approach of the team, and the access to the OneTrust user community." Forrester also reports that "leveraging the flexibility of the platform, its intuitive design, ongoing updates to its content, and the experience of the team behind it, even firms that aren't experts can get value from this product fast." One customer reference stated "I have never experienced another provider so eager to engage on so many levels." Another noted "OneTrust's intuitive design allows it to be used across the organisation."

"Privacy today is a mainstream concern for the businesses of all sizes, and OneTrust was built to directly address global regulations like the GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act and related legislation," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We partner with our customers to address this growing matrix of privacy regulations. Together we're bringing the benefit of automation to compliance teams and creating real competitive differentiation as a result of robust, technology-driven privacy programmes. In our view, our position as a leader underscores our commitment to building the industry's most comprehensive and widely used privacy management technology."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 1,700 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy (Cookie Law), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and more. An additional 10,000 companies use OneTrust's technology through a partnerships with organisations such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest global information privacy community.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta, GA and in London, UK, with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 500 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com .

