

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses during the first half of Tuesday's session, but turned definitively lower in the afternoon. Investor sentiment was negatively impacted by renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



In the interview published Monday, U.S. President Trump told the Wall Street Journal it was 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent.



Trump also suggested the U.S. could slap 10 percent tariffs on iPhones and laptops imported from China.



The comments from Trump come just days before he is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Argentina later this week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.26 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.20 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.40 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.24 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.27 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.37 percent.



In Paris, Accor Hotels rallied 1.85 percent after the hotels company reaffirmed its financial targets for future earnings growth.



Vallourec, a world leader in tubular solutions, soared 16.55 percent after providing additional information regarding its liquidity position.



In London, Thomas Cook plunged 22.62 percent after the holiday group suspended its annual dividend and issued another profit warning.



Standard Chartered slid 0.75 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is considering simplifying its structure to control costs.



Novartis dropped 0.45 percent in Zurich. The company announced that its eye care division Alcon would highlight its vision, strategy and benefits as a standalone company following the planned spinoff.



France's consumer confidence dropped in November to its lowest level since early 2015, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday. The consumer confidence index fell to 92 from 95 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



UK retail sales growth in November was greater than expected, though retailers are gloomy about activity in the next three months, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday. The monthly retail sales balance of the Distributive Trades survey rose to +9 from +5 in October. Economists had forecast +10.



Reflecting a pullback in expectations, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a bigger than expected decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of November. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to 135.7 in November after rising to 137.9 in October. Economists had expected the index to dip to 136.5.



