

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss. Markets in Europe were under pressure after trade tensions between the U.S. and China flared up again, following some comments from U.S. President Trump.



In an interview published Monday, Trump told the Wall Street Journal it was 'highly unlikely' he would delay an increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent. Trump also suggested the U.S. could slap 10 percent tariffs on iPhones and laptops imported from China.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.37 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,898.01. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.51 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.33 percent.



The trade tensions weighed on shares of luxury goods companies. Swatch Group and Richemont declined by just over 1 percent each.



Sika was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, dropping 2.3 percent. Lafargeholcim also surrendered 1.3 percent.



Credit Suisse fell 1.5 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Equal-weight' from 'Overweight.'



Julius Baer decreased 0.9 percent and UBS slid 0.6 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis fell 0.5 percent and Roche dipped 0.3 percent. Novartis announced that its eye care division Alcon would highlight its vision, strategy and benefits as a standalone company following the planned spinoff.



Meanwhile, shares of Nestle finished up by 0.02 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX