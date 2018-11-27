Sports Trading Firm Digital Index Gain FCA Approval

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading sports trading company, Digital Index have announced today that they are now fully FCA regulated. Despite technically not needing to be regulated by the FCA, the management team decided to get the regulation to help current and new investors feel more comfortable when using the services of the sports firm.

The head of Sports Trading at Digital Index, David Thomas said: "The most important thing in the world to us here, at Digital Index, is our clients. Anything we can do to make them feel safer and more secure we will do and we believe the FCA licence does just that."

Last year the company posted record returns to their clients, averaging over 40% per client using the companies patented sports trading algorithm.

With an average of three out of every four trades correct, Digital Index are fast becoming the dominant force in sports trading and the alternative investment market. This patented technology enabled Digital Index to see profits of over 20 million pounds last year and that number is set to rise.