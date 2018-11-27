

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's sale of $39 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $40 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday, attracting average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.880 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The Treasury sold $39 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.977 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



On Wednesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX