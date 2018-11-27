Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Extends Sales Channel with Altitude Communications Partnership

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX-V: IVI) is pleased to announce a sales and marketing partnership with Altitude Communications Inc, a Calgary communications and solution reseller with 22,000 end points and growing.

Altitude and Ivrnet have a long history working together in the Calgary market place and have engaged in a sales partnership to extend and grow that relationship.

Ivrnet and Altitude began their expanded partnership with an important new client. "Ivrnet and Altitude are thrilled to have begun our new expanded partnership with an early, high-profile win," stated Chris Topolniski, COO of Ivrnet. "Altitudes experience and reputation in the Alberta market and Ivrnet's deep product platform quickly combined to bring a new service to Albertan's starting at the end of this year." Details of the new project are expected to be announced later in the year.

Through the new partnership agreement Altitude will sell Ivrnet services into Altitude's existing client base, while at the same time the companies will seek out new joint opportunities. Ivrnet's products provide increased recurring revenue opportunities to Altitude as well as a deeper and differentiated service offering for their clients. Similarly, Ivrnet will refer Altitude into Ivrnet's own client base to take advantage of Altitudes deep communications and infrastructure experience and solution.

Altitude's proven sales expertise and market reach will help Ivrnet to increase the penetration of new products built upon Ivrnet's unique user engagement platform. Ivrnet feels this partnership is a key step towards achieving its internal goal of increasing sales activities ten-fold in 2019 over 2018, and thus to increase the growth rate of the organization.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the traditional phone network and the Internet. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people; mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting and the Internet.

About Altitude Communications

Established in 2004, Altitude Communications provides business communications and customer engagement tools to companies across Canada. We are strategic with our customers while developing a communications plan for their organization. Business challenges have changed and our agile approach to technology research and implementation means that our customers can leverage our experience to develop a solution that matches their key priorities and timelines. Customer engagement is absolutely critical to a company's success. Knowing how your customers want to reach you and giving them the platform to make It easy for them to do so is exactly what Altitude Communications is all about. Giving your employees the right tools to properly support your customers and communicate with each other is equally important to Altitude Communications. Our mobile first, any device philosophy will give your employees collaboration and support tools they need to be effective wherever and whenever they are working. We deliver these services by working with partners that provide solutions that are high quality, flexible and fairly priced. Through consistent growth, a passion for technology, and a strong belief in doing what's best for our clients, Altitude Communications is the best choice for strategic communication solutions.

Altitude Communications is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and has services extending to all of Western Canada. www.altitudecommunications.ca

