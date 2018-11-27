Second Annual Converters Expo South to Feature 50% More Exhibitors

For more information visit www.ConvertersExpoSouth.com

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / The second annual Converters Expo South promises to be even better than the first with 50 percent more industry-leading exhibitors than last year. Converters Expo South brings professionals from across the converting industry to the second largest 'converting corridor' in the nation to share the latest technology, products and ideas. Converters Expo South will take place February 5, 2019 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. For a full agenda, click here.

'We are proud to announce the details of the growing Converters Expo South,' said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. 'This event will bring converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens together with companies looking for the latest in efficiency, techniques, advances, products, equipment and more. By expanding the number of exhibitors, we will improve the marketplace, expand our audience and bring more industry opportunities.'

Industry attendees will learn about global market trends and applications, obtain an updated industry outlook, and have opportunities to network with industry leaders. On the show floor, attendees will meet suppliers of paper, film and nonwoven components and services offering the latest technologies and support and will be able to network one-on-one with these companies.

Several hundred companies, including contract manufacturers and product developers, plan to attend this event to find solutions in all aspects of production: printing, packaging and testing services, expansion ideas and new equipment. To learn more, visit www.ConvertersExpoSouth.com or click here to register.

The exhibit floor will be open from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm and will include a complimentary lunch buffet and happy hour, giving attendees the perfect chance to network with fellow converting specialists and suppliers. For additional information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com/packaging) which has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpsolutions.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Converters Expo South

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529156/Second-Annual-Converters-Expo-South-to-Feature-50-More-Exhibitors