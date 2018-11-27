WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (OTCQX: WOWMF; TSX-V: WOW), the next generation kids and youth entertainment company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4 at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST. Neil Chakravarti (President and COO of WOW!) will be presenting and meeting with investors.

WOW! was recently featured in an L.A Times article noting the rapid increase in spending on original animation content by streaming media giants like Netflix, Amazon and Disney. WOW!'s "Castlevania" is a hit on Netflix and was recently extended for a third season.

View the full story here:

https://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-animation-streaming-20181118-story.html

Rising demand for animated content is also evident on platforms such as YouTube, where WOW!'s Channel Frederator Network, the world's #1 digital animation network, generates over 3 Billion views per month and through the Company's branded channels "Cartoon Hangover" on AT&T's VRV in the United States and "WOW! World" on Bell Media's Crave in Canada.

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints" stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View WOW!'s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WOW.V

Profiles powered by LD Micro -- News Compliments of Accesswire

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is creating a leading next generation kids and youth entertainment business by focusing on creating top end content, and by building and partnering with the most engaging platforms. The Company's key assets include: Frederator Networks Inc., which includes the world's #1 digital animation network, Channel Frederator Network, Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video-on-demand channels on digital platforms; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which produces animated television series and long-form animated features.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Bill Mitoulas

Phone: 416-479-9547

Email: billm@wowunlimited.co

SOURCE: WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529077/WOW-Unlimited-Media-Inc-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event